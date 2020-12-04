Disha, Land Titling Bills Passed In AP Assembly

The State Legislative Assembly has passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts For Specified Offences Against Women And Children Bill, 2020 and the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

Home Minister Mekathoi Sucharitha, who tabled the Disha Bill, explaining the silent features of the Bill said the Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts For Specified Offences Against Women And Children) Bill, 2019 Bill has been withdrawn and new Bill is introduced whic has provisions for speedy trial.

Across the State 18 Disha Police stations were set up and they have obtained ISO certification as Women and Child friendly stations. Disha app has been introduced and 12 lakh people have downloaded the app till date, the Home Minister said. The Bill was passed by voice vote and members welcomed it.

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh Land Titiling Bill, 2020 which proposes to provide permanent land ownership and settle disputes over the boundaries and ownership. Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a historic decision, for the first time in the country, of introducing this Bill and the Government will distribute land titiling pattas once the comprehensive survey is completed. The Bill was passed by voice vote and members welcomed it.

The House also passed the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill as per Article 197 (1) of the constitution of India, which proposes to amend the house tax structure by a nominal hike. Municiapal Administration Minister said the Bill has been rejected by the Council and was again introduced in Assembly. The Bill was also passed by voice vote for second time, while the Opposition took objection to the contents of the Bill which weree clarified by the Minister.

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2020, tabled by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. The Minister explained the amendments of the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.