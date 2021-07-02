AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote to the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani, seeking her support to expedite the Disha Bill which needs the Centre’s approval, as the subjects or criminal law, procedure and justice come under the Concurrent List.

The Chief Minister in his letter expounded the principles of the two bills AP Disha ( Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020 and AP Disha – Criminal Law Bill, 2019 and the regulatory framework that it was operating within. He stated in the letter that as per the Ministry of Home Affairs orders received in June, it calls for the comments and observations from the Women and Child Development Ministry.

The Disha Bill, he said was a landmark legislation aimed at speedy trial and disposition of heinous cases of sexual offences against women and children. The Bill provides for special courts for speedy justice and stringent punishment against such cases, he elaborated.

The Chief Minister also stated that if required the Andhra Pradesh Government would depute a State officer to brief the concerned personnel in the ministry regarding the provisions of the Disha Bill.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review meeting on the 'Disha project at his camp office in Tadepalli. As part of the review meeting outcome, a letter to the Union Minister regarding the Disha Act was sought to be written for her to help speed up the Centre's approval. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, DGP Gautam Sawang and other senior officials.

Click HERE for the full letter.

Also Read: YS Jagan Writes To PM Modi Over Illegal Power Generation By Telangana