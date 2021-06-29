Disha App A Weapon to Protect Women: AP CM YS Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that women's safety is the topmost priority to State government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Disha App will be of great use for them.

Participating in the Disha App awareness programme here in Gollapudi on Tuesday he directed the officials to take up door-to-door campaigns in creating awareness on the App ensuring that every woman downloads it. The Chief Minister said that the unfortunate incident that took place at Prakasam Barrage has enraged him, and decided to create awareness on Disha App, which can protect girls and women in danger by alerting police. He said that every house should be made aware of the App and women police and volunteers should be ambassadors for this awareness campaign.

He explained that over 17 lakh people have already downloaded the Disha App and it would reach one crore downloads and stated that the App has also received four national awards. Disha App was developed in a way that can alert the police control room when a woman or a girl in distress shakes the smartphone with the App three times or touch the SOS button and ensure speedy response. The App also has the option called ‘Track My Travel’ for safety and guidance during travel. The Chief Minister said the safety and security of women shall not be compromised and reminded that 18 Disha police stations have already been set up in the state and the Disha Act has been brought in.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the government had brought 900 mobile patrolling teams which were also set up especially in those sensitive areas where crime is likely to occur and a woman police officer has been appointed in the village and ward secretariats. Reiterating that the government gives top priority to women, he said that in the state cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister posts are being held by women.

During the event, volunteers demonstrated the use of Disha App in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and soon after pressing SoS, Bhavanipuram police responded immediately and reached the location in minutes. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the App.

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Endowment Minister Velampally Srinivas, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Transport, I & PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Minister's Programme Coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, DGP Gautam Sawang, public representatives and other officials were present.

