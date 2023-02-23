Disgruntled BJP Leaders Air Their Concerns to Andhra BJP In-charge Muraleedharan 

New Delhi: All is not well in the BJP in Andhra Pradesh after its leader Kanna Lakshminarayana resigned from the party a few days ago. Before leaving the saffron party, Lakshminarayana accused the party president Somu Veerraju of corruption.

As the leadership in the state unit is in crisis, the BJP high command has called the party leaders to New Delhi. A group of nearly 30 BJP leaders reached the national capital and met with V Muraleedharan, who is the party's in-charge in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP leaders raised their voice against the state unit chief Somu Veerraju and claimed that they did not like his way of running the party.

The Andhra BJP leaders told Muraleedharan that Somu Veerraju was taking unilateral decisions in the party affairs. They further demanded the sacking of Somu Veerraju as the president of Andhra Pradesh BJP unit.

It is reliably learnt that Muraleedharan admonished the party leaders and warned them not to get involved in the party’s internal matters. He also wondered why so many leaders visited Delhi. The Andhra BJP in-charge seems to have assured the party leaders that he would be holding frequent meetings with them and make an effort to resolve their issues.

