Direct Benefit Transfer Is Helping Women To Stand On Their Feet In AP

VIJAYAWADA: Playing to the gallery, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has doled out the data of welfare schemes seeking thundering applause from the largely attended gathering at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium during the International Women’s Day celebrations held here on Tuesday.

Listing out the welfare schemes, beneficiaries and data, he kept asking responses from the audience whether or not such activity was ever seen before to which the women shook their hands in negation.

మ‌న‌ది మ‌హిళా ప‌క్ష‌పాత ప్ర‌భుత్వమ‌ని చెప్ప‌డానికి ఈ 34 నెల‌ల్లో వారి కోసం ఖ‌ర్చు పెట్టిన 1.18 ల‌క్ష‌ల కోట్ల మొత్తమే సాక్ష్యం. వారి కోసం ఎన్నో సంక్షేమ ప‌థ‌కాల‌తో పాటు రాజ‌కీయ నియామ‌కాల్లో 50 శాతం రిజర్వేషన్లు కల్పిస్తూ చ‌ట్టం చేశాం. 1/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 8, 2022

The State government has given a total of Rs 1.18 lakh crores to women through various schemes of which Rs 83,509.18 crores is under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and the rest is for welfare schemes like Jagananna Gorumuddha, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka among others.

A major share of the DBT went in the form of YSR Pension Kanuka Rs 28, 885.07 crores followed by Amma Vodi Rs 13,022 crores, YSR Cheyutha Rs 9,179.67 cores and YSR Aasara Rs 12,757.97 crores.

Taking the dais, Mohammad Sulthana Begum, from Yenamalakuduru village of Penamaluru Mandal and Karla Rani from Jammavaram village of Veerullapadu Mandal expressed their happiness for the schemes being implemented by the state government for their welfare.

Sulthana Begum said she lost her hand while working in a company and was also divorced. She received an amount of Rs 3,000 as a pension and also benefitted from Amma Vodi. She has also opened a Ladies’ fancy shop by taking a loan from a bank and also trades in sarees from the money received through the Aasara scheme. She informed the Chief Minister that her mother received financial benefit through YSR Cheyutha scheme and they have set up a Jiomart Kirana store and are earning Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 per day.

Karla Rani said she has benefitted from YSR Asara scheme, received house site patta and her daughter is studying B. Tech third year because of the state government. He said her whole family got Rs 7lakh benefit from the state government and thanked the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLA RK Roja hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing welfare schemes for the empowerment of women and also for providing 50 percent seats to them in nominated posts and nominated works.