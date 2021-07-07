Dilip Kumar Demise is Void That Cannot be Filled: AP CM YS Jagan

Jul 07, 2021, 10:20 IST
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of thespian Dilip Kumar (98) noted as the doyen of Indian cinema who carved a special place for himself in Bollywood by immortalising the role of Salim in Mughal-e-Azam and other scintillating performances in Naya Daur, Madhumati, Ganga Jamuna, Shakti and several other movies

The passing away of the legend (born Mohammed Yusuf Khan) is a void in the cultural field which cannot be filled, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to his actress wife Saira Banu and numerous fans and well-wishers.

