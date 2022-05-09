AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna came out strongly over the fake propaganda that he was insulting the Settu Balija community. Speaking to the media he clarified why he bowed to the feet of TTD Chairmen YV Subba Reddy as he had stood by the family of Kudupudi Chittabbai.

The BC Welfare Minister explained that former MLA Kudupudi Chittabbai was faithful to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and had worked for the YSR Congress Party's success and that was the reason why YS Jagan wanted to give Chittabbai an opportunity.

It is known that YS Jagan had a special corporation set up for the Setti Balija community. Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who belonged to the community was given the Rajya Sabha. Today, ABN and TV5 channels are spreading false propaganda that I have insulted the community. I bowed at the feet of YV Subba Reddy as he had stood by Chittabbai’s family. “ I am not like Chandrababu who held Chidamabaram’s feet for his own gains in the cloak of darkness,” he alleged. Chandrababu insulted the Setti Balija’s in the past. In the past 14 years, did Chandrababu ever give a Cabinet post to any of the Setti Balijas, he asked.

AP Minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna About Former MLA Kudupudi Chittabbai

