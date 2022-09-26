Did Babu and Radhakrishna Not Discuss Removing NTR Name from University?

Telugu Academy chairperson and wife of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, Laxmi parvathi has clarified that the decision to change the name of NTR University of Health Sciences to Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences was not born out of jealousy or revenge toward NTR.

"If I am given a choice to decide whether to name a historic district like Krishna in the name of NTR or a University, I will choose the former. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity in naming Krishna district as NTR District and I see no wrong in renaming the University as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences. In fact,Junior NTR gave a wonderful statement on this issue showing his maturity,” said Lakshmi Parvathi in a media conference at Tadepalli.

Lakshmi Parvathi also launched a scathing attack against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Eenadu daily newspaper chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao and Andhra Jyothi Chairman Vemuri Radha Krishna, holding them responsible for the death of NTR.

Didn't Chandrababu Naidu and Radhakrishna discuss removing NTR name from university in a video, she questioned.

“The media projected the illegal episode of Naidu forcefully taking over the party as a ‘transition of power’, and portrayed Nadendla Bhaskara Rao as a villain. How is it justified? Naidu and his friendly media houses were responsible for the death of NTR and a day will come when they will be punished for their cruelty,” said Lakshmi Parvathi.

