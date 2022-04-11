Dharmana Prasad Rao, A Minister In YSR's Cabinet, Now Finds Place in YS Jagan's Council

SRIKAKULAM: A five-time MLA, who has held key portfolios in the past governments, veteran legislator Dharmana Prasad Rao’s desire to serve in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet came true when took oath as Minister on Monday.

Recognising his capabilities as one of the top political leaders in the North Andhra region YS Jagan took the crucial decision of inducting him into the cabinet based on his vast experience and understanding of several departments.

Dharmana Prasada Rao is one of those unique leaders with deep subject knowledge, articulation of subject matter, exceptional understanding of irrigation issues, and political craftsmanship. A prolific commentator on public issues, he is also articulate in addressing people’s issues and the locals in his region are extremely elated that he got the opportunity to become a Minister again. His elder brother Dharmana Krishna Das, served as the Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) in YS Jagan's Cabinet earlier.

Profile

Dharmana Prasada Rao entered public life in 1983 as the Sarpanch of Mabagam Grama Panchayat. In 1987, he became the President of the Polaki Mandal Praja Parishad. In 1989, he won from the Narasannapeta constituency. Served as Minister of State from1991 to 94. He lost in 1994 and won the 1999, 2004, and 2009 elections as an MLA from the Srikakulam Assembly constituency. He served in Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet from 2004 to 2013. He joined the YSR Congress Party in 2013 and contested in 2014 but lost. Dharmana has served in various capacities as the YSRCP State General Secretary, Party Regional Coordinator, Srikakulam Constituency Coordinator, East Godavari District In-Charge, and Spokesperson. Again in the 2019 elections he won and was elected as MLA.

Dharmana Prasada Rao has been inducted into the Cabinet in 2022, making him one of the senior-most ministers in the council.

