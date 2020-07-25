AMARAVATI: Dharmana Krishna Das on Saturday took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He also assumed charge of Revenue, Stamps and Registrations portfolios that were allocated to him following his elevation as deputy CM.

On assuming charge, he signed on the file validating the income proof certificates for four years from now onwards. Speaking on this occasion, the deputy CM said that he would work to live up to the trust of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also announced that there is no need for the ration card holders receiving subsidized rice to produce an income proof certificate. He also said that all the arrangements have been put in place to distribute house site pattas for 30 lakh beneficiaries in the state on August 15.

He said a friendly revenue system would be put in place for speedy resolution of land issues and disputes. Stating that the Revenue Department is the third-largest department in the state in terms of employee strength, he promised to ensure transparency in the functioning of the revenue department without scope for corruption.

Dharmana Krishna Das termed his elevation as a deputy CM as an “honour for the people of the Northern Andhra backward class communities and the people of Srikakulam district”.

"We will take immediate steps to ensure that the services provided by the revenue offices are made available to all the people through the Village and Ward Secretariats and also conduct land re-survey in the state besides updating the land records in the state," he added.