Dhanurmasam, Vaikunta Ekadasi 2020: Important Dates And Timings

HYDERABAD: Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Temple is located at Pandu Ranga Nagar in Moosapet division in Hyderabad. The temple Executive Officer G.A.K.Krishna stated that this year the holy Dhanurmasam month would begin on December 16 2020 and ends on January 14 2021(time of Sankaranthi).

Dhanurmasam is considered the month of Bhakti and prayer for the Vaishnavites and people. Though it is an inauspicious month to start any new ventures like weddings and house ceremonies, it is a very important month to worship Lord Vishnu.

In this one month, everyday starting from 5.15 AM in the morning, Seva, Aaradhana and Mangala Sananam will be performed to the lord.

Vaikunta Ekadasi date: The best day to worship Lord Vishnu in this month would be on Vaikunta Ekadasi which falls on 25 December 2020. Vaikunta Ekadasi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadasi. According to Hindu mythology, the Vaikunta Dwaram of Lord Mahavishnu opens on that day.

On Vaikunta Ekadasi from 4.15 AM onwards devotees are allowed for Vaikunta Dwara Darsanam. From 11.30 AM onwards Samuhika Satyanarayana Swamy Varatham pooja will be performed in the temple premises, said G.A.K Krishna, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Important rituals and dates:

Simhasanpattu- 7-01-2021

Mangalasasanapattu- 8 -01-2021

Kudarai Utsavam- 11-0-2021

Sri Goda Ranganatha Swamy Kalyanam - 13-01-2021.

Devotees are requested to wear masks and maintain social distance in the temple premises, the EO said.