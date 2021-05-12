Devotees Who Booked Balaji Darshan Tickets Can Visit Tirumala Any Time of The Year

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in Andhra Pradesh and the state government has imposed strict restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) also tightened the curbs when it comes to allowing pilgrims to have darshan. TTD had reduced the issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens from 30,000 to 15,000. TTD has already imposed strict restrictions and is permitting only the pilgrims with valid darshan tokens and they can enter Tirumala by road through Alipiri just a day in advance any time after 1 pm or on the same day.

Those who have booked tickets from April 21st to May 31st were given an oppurtunity to change the date according to their flexibility. Another good news is that the pilgrims who have booked tickets can visit Tirumala at any time of the year.

In the same way, devotees who are taking the footpaths to the temple can trek either on the same day or a day in advance after 9 am.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, has started, TTD made it clear that the devotees need to book their darshan tickets online to visit Tirumala as per the existing norms and at their own risk. They should strictly adhere to all the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the centre.