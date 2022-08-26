Devotees Throng Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple

On the occasion of the "Last Shravana Shukravaram", many devotees thronged Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the hassle-free darshan. The authorities have specially decorated the temple premises along with the antaralayam.

Minister for Endowments, Kottu Satyanarayana visited the temple today for the darshan of Kanaka Durga. The officials welcomed the minister with temple honours. The minister performed special pujas at Antaralayam. Vedic Scholars blessed the minister and after the darshan, the officials handed over the Seshavastram and Prasadam.

Minister Kottu Sathyannarayana said that "We are making necessary arrangements for Dasara Navratrulu this year. We are planning to ensure that ordinary devotees won't face any difficulties. A trial run will be conducted before the festivities."

He further added that during the festive season we are planning to implement break darshan for VIPs just like that of Tirumala. The minister also said that a final decision will be taken after having a discussion with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

