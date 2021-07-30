Devineni Took 3 Crore Bribe To Convert Forest Lands Into Revenue Lands In AP: YSRCP MLA

MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad slammed TDP for spreading false information on mining in Kondapalli region and said mining was on for 40 years in that area and it was TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Devineni Uma Maheswar Rao who were involved in illegal mining.

Speaking to media at the party central office on Thursday, the MLA said Devineni Uma has taken a bribe of Rs 3 crore in 2018 for converting Kondapalli forest lands to revenue lands. The MLA said that Devineni Uma is playing drama by falsely attributing illegal mining to him, where in reality mining has been taking place for the last 40 years in Survey No. 143 in the valley and Kadium Potavaram villages under G. Kondur Mandal.

In the previous government, in 2018 the district authorities stopped mining operations saying they were forest lands and all the quarry owners went to Devineni Uma to resolve the issue, where eventually KE Krishna Murthy issued a stay order on the lands with his signature, stating that they belong to Revenue. But, all of a sudden TDP leaders are playing spoilsport and inciting the people stating that they are forest lands, he added.

Further, Vasantha Krishna Prasad slammed TDP leaders for taking up false propaganda with sheer jealousy against the government for allocating 20,000 houses in Mylavaram. He said that Devineni Uma has been taking revenge on people for rejecting him in 2019.