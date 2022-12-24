Development Works Worth Rs 124.10 crore Inaugurated by AP CM YS Jagan in Pulivendula

Pulivendula (YSR Kadapa) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated a slew of development works taken up at a cost of Rs 124.10 crore here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 22.40 crore Dr YSR Bus Terminal developed with state-of-the-art facilities through Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA).

Addressing a public meeting the Chief Minister said that the bus terminal is equipped with all modern facilities.

Expressing concern over the remarks made by the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Pulivendula bus terminal on social media platforms, he said that Naidu was resorting to negative publicity through his friendly yellow media.

"We are not only fighting with Chandrababu but also with the broken system, his friendly yellow media, and adopted son. All of them are indulging in mudslinging on the government ignoring the development taken up by the government", he said.

Pointing out the attitude of the TDP chief, he said that even if there is 75 percent water in a glass, they are promoting that there is no water in the glass. Currently, the debt growth in the state is less now when compared to the previous regime, then why TDP failed to implement welfare schemes for the public unlike the YSRCP, he asked.

Reiterating that winning all 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections is not impossible, the Chief Minister said that he was in a position to ask the people to bless him based on the benefits they received.

Briefing welfare schemes in Pulivendula constituency, he said that construction works of Dr YSR Medical College were taken at a cost of Rs 500 crore. As part of the construction, the Medical College Teaching Hospital will be inaugurated by July 2023 and by December the medical college will also be inaugurated. Water lifting scheme from GNSS main canal to HNSS canal will store water in Kaleti vagu reservoir by December 2023 and supply water to 43 ponds in Chakrayapet mandal.

Steps are also being taken to supply water in Rayachoti, Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaneru constituencies. All the works relating to the water grid project, which is being undertaken at a cost of Rs.480 crores for comprehensive water supply in Pulivendula constituency, are also going at a brisk pace. It will be fully accessible to the people of the constituency by October 2023. Pulivendula and Vempalle underground works (UGD structures) are also going on at a cost of Rs.192 crores.

While Pulivendula UGD works will be completed by March 2023 and Vempalle UGD works by October 2023. A comprehensive water supply scheme will be implemented in Pulivendula by June 2023 to supply drinking water to every household. Widening of main roads in Vempalle was also taken by the government on a priority basis. Land acquisition has already been completed in this regard. The works will be completed by December 2023, he said, adding that the integrated sports complex in Pulivendula will be ready by March 2023.

Regarding the two degree colleges in Pulivendula and Vempalle, the Chief Minister said that women's Degree College at Pulivendula has started functioning from this academic year and the Vempalle Government Degree College being constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore will be readied by December 2023. A skill development centre will be functional by March 2023 and works relating to Central Mall in Pulivendula taken at a cost of Rs 87 crore will be readied by December 2023.

Works relating to the six-lane highway connecting Pulivendula and Bangalore are also going at a brisk pace, he said. Later, he proceeded to Ahobilapuram and inaugurated a school renovated under the Nadu-Nedu program. On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and enquire them about the food menu served to them under Goru Mudda scheme. Earlier, he also inaugurated the beautified five junctions in ring road, Arogyapatham programme near Vijaya homes junction, Kadiri junction beautified with Prajapatham theme and Bogudupalle Circle with Palle Patham theme.

The other development works which were inaugurated by the Chief Minister include 100 feet road widened to Kadiri, vegetable market, Dr YSR memorial park, Rayalapuram Bridge, Garbage Transfer Station, 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant.

