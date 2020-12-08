Development Of Heritage Is More Important For Babu: Vijayasai Reddy

Senior leader and MP Vijayasai Reddy said that YSRCP MPs has spoken strongly in the Parliament on the Swaminathan committee report and demanded that there should be minimum support price. He lashed out at Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu and questioned that did he ever suggest a single amendment to the three agriculture bills? He tweeted that the benefits of Heritage company is more important for him. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

వ్యవసాయ బిల్లులపై మారు మాట్లాడకుండా మద్దతిచ్చాడు బాబు. స్వామినాథన్ కమిటీ రిపోర్టు అమలుచేయాలని, కనీస మద్దతు ధర ఉండాల్సిందేనని, వైసీపీ ఎంపీలమైన మేము పార్లమెంట్ లో గట్టిగా మాట్లాడాం. మూడు వ్యవసాయ బిల్లులపై ఒక్క సవరణైనా సూచించావా బాబూ? చంద్రబాబుకు హెరిటేజ్ ప్రయోజనాలే ఎక్కువైపోయాయి. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 8, 2020

In another tweet, he said that Chandrababu Naidu have given hundreds of acres of lands to binamis. He also said that Naidu has diverted Rs 663 crores of employees contributory pension scheme to 'Pasupu-Kumkuma' scheme. He said that yellow media sings praises for Chandrababu Naidu and says 'Jayamu Jayamu Chandranna'. Just look at the tweet here.

కాపలాదారే చోరీకి పాల్పడ్డట్టు ఉంటుంది బాబు వ్యవహారం. వందల ఎకరాల దేవాదాయ భూములను బినామీలకు రాసిచ్చాడు. ఉద్యోగుల కాంట్రిబ్యూటరీ పెన్షన్ స్కీమ్ సొమ్ము 663 కోట్లను పసుపు-కుంకుమల కోసం మళ్లించాడు. అను’కుల మీడియా ‘జయము జయము చంద్రన్నా’ అంటూ జాకీలు పెట్టి లేపుతూనే ఉంది. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 7, 2020

Vijayasai Reddy also tweeted that yellow media elevated the status of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned that can Chandrababu Naidu speak on CAG report? Look at the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.