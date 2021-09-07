Develop Free Trade Warehousing Zones in Port Areas: YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of works at Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu, and Machilipatnam ports in a review meeting held on Monday. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction works of Ramayapatnam port will be completed within 24 months and 25 million tons of cargo will be transported in first phase.

They informed that four berths will be constructed in the first phase and an estimated amount of Rs 2,647 crore will be spent on construction works in first phase. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure pollution is regulated near ports. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the tender process for the construction of Bhavanapadu port will be completed by end of October. They said one million tons of cargo will be transported in phase 1 and an amount of Rs 2,956 crore will be spent in the first phase. They said tender process for Machilipatnam port will be completed by September 14 and thirty-five million tons of cargo will be transported in phase 1 and an amount of Rs 3,650 crore will be spent in first phase.

The Chief Minister said there are huge opportunities for Kakinada SEZ gateway port due to the availability of land bank and suggested to connect the port through roads and railway lines. He also suggested to develop free trade warehousing zones in Port areas. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of four fishing harbours in first phase at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nijampatnam and Juvvaladinne will be completed by May or June 2022.

Reviewing on construction of Bhogapuram airport, the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on solving pending cases and take measures to begin the construction works. He instructed the officials to focus on pending issues regarding development works in other airports. The air connectivity facility from Kurnool and Kadapa to Vishakapatnam should be increased, he said and added to develop international connectivity from Vishakapatnam and Tirupati airports.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankar Narayana, Industries, Commerce, and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, AP Maritime Board Chairman K Venkat Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Industries Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Municipal Administration Commissioner M M Nayak, Finance Secretary N Gulzar and other officials were present.

