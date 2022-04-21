AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to give the highest priority to ACB, Disha, and SEB and asked the officials to bring a dedicated App for ACB to take up complaints of corruption.

During a review meeting on the Home department here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister emphasised making a corruption-free State by bringing a special App for ACB, where an audio complaint can also be taken through the App and advanced forensics would authenticate it. He stated that the application would be designed in a short while, adding that ACB stations should be strengthened at zonal level as it would also monitor corruption complaints in other departments. He said that the toll-free number to lodge a complaint with the ACB should be displayed on the hoardings in every village and ward secretariat.

Further, he instructed the authorities to create awareness on 14400 a special toll-free number for ACB, along with educating the public on ACB functions and its activities. He said that more attention should be paid to the areas where corruption cases are being registered in large numbers and stated that corruption should not be seen in the Village/Ward Secretariat system even in the future. As Sub-Registrar system is gearing to start operations from village and ward secretariats, where surveys, registrations, land transfers will be taking place, he advised the officials to ensure no corruption takes place and added that it should not be allowed in the ambitious programmes of the government such as Gorumuddha and Sampoorna Poshana.

The Chief Minister recalled that Rs 1.35 lakh crore was given to the people through DBT schemes in the last three years and another Rs 2.5 lakh crore will be provided in the next two years through DBT in a completely transparent manner. He asked the authorities to ensure that those arrested in bribery cases get punished severely and opined that existing laws should be strengthened with necessary changes for effective implementation.

Reviewing Disha, the Chief Minister emphasised reducing the response time to reach the scene, so that the crime can be avoided and women can be safe. He directed authorities to develop better protocols to implement Disha more efficiently. He said that the prime goal is not just to prevent crime, but to punish the person who committed the crime and stated that the government will consider any proposals to strengthen the existing systems. He stated that women police in village and ward secretariats should also be made aware of Disha, SEB and ACB.

Speaking on narcotics, the Chief Minister stressed taking stern action in curbing drug usage in the State, asserting that there is no place for them. In regard to this, the authorities have been advised to keep a special vigil on educational institutions, especially junior colleges, engineering, degree, medical colleges, and universities, as the government has the responsibility to protect children. In this regard, the officials were instructed to monitor constantly and report progress on a monthly basis. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested developing an informer system at the college level and taking action based on the information received, adding that strict action should also be taken against those who commit harassment through social media.

Later, he ordered the officials to strengthen the forensic department for crime detection.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to set up a special call center for SEB to curb illicit liquor. He told them to take a look at the activities taking place and prepare an effective action plan.

Home Minister Thaneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy, Secretary for Home Department Kumara Viswajit and other senior officials have taken part in the meeting.

