Devaki Murder: CM YS Jagan Announces Rs 10 Lakh Financial Assistance to Victim’s Family

Amaravati : Expressing shock over the brutal murder of Devaki in Kakinada on Saturday morning, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family. He also spoke to Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu over the phone and enquired about the incident.

CM Jagan has instructed the authorities to stand by the girl's family in this hour of grief. He also asked the officials to extend all possible support to the family of the victim.

Chief Minister expressed deep anguish over the broad day light murder of a young girl belonging to Kandregula Kurada village by her jilted lover on Saturday. He also directed the police to punish the accused under the Disha Act, and said investigation should be completed and chargesheet be filed within the time frame given in the Act to render justice to the victim’s family.

According to the police, the accused, who is identified as Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana hailing from Kurada village, was continuously harassing a girl named Devaki to love him. She spurned his love and asked him to mend his ways, however, Suryanarayana was constantly stalking her.

Also Read: After Karnataka’s Action, TGPWU Seeks Regulation of Cab Aggregators in Telangana

Enraged over this, Suryanarayana ambushed Devaki, who was riding a scooty, and brutally hacked the girl with sharp weapons. She later succumbed to her injuries. The shocking incident took place between Kandregula Kurada and Kurada. The locals caught the assailant and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

