TADEPALLI (AP): In the wake of a full lockdown in Tirupati from Tuesday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy has sought to clarify that there would be no interruption in darshan services for the devotees at Lord Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Speaking to Sakshi here on Tuesday, he said that they had arrived at the conclusion that the dreaded coronavirus was not spreading through devotees. He also said that they would provide darshan for devotees who had booked online.

"Local bookings have been suspended in the wake of the lockdown curbs in Tirupati. Those who are in containment zones should not come for darshan to Tirumala. We are providing better treatment to the COVID-19 affected priests and employees of TTD," YV Subba Reddy said.

He also stated that they are taking adequate care to ensure devotees do not get infected with the virus.

In view of a high surge in coronavirus cases in Tirupati, officials re-imposed full lockdown curbs to contain the spread of the virus in the city. The fresh lockdown will be in force till September 5.

Barring essential services, all other shops will be allowed to open only between 6:00 AM and 11 AM in the temple town.