The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for wage employment scheme aimed at providing employment for job card holders, and proved to be an extremely effective safety net for the workers in the country.

Under the MGNREGA scheme, the State of Andhra Pradesh stood second in the list of utilisation of funds for both the years of 2019-20 and 2020-21 despite the COVID induced lockdown. Uttar Pradesh was the first in the list.

The financial year 2000-21 has been a landmark year for the flagship MGNREGA scheme during FY21 in many respects. Despite the migrants returning to their villages amid the harsh lockdown, MGNREGA turned to be their main saviour by not only providing some sort of employment but also saving livelihoods that otherwise would have been greatly distressed. Even after the lockdown was lifted in June, MGNREGA continued to attract casual workers as the overall economy took time to come back on tracks.

As per reports in the Business Standard, Rs 17,370.58 crore has been carried forward over to the next financial year as unpaid dues as demand for work continued unabated for the scheme in rural areas.

