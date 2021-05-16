GUNTUR: Narasapuram YSRCP rebel MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was arrested by the AP-CID on charges of sedition in Hyderabad on Friday, was sent to judicial remand till May 28 by a CID special court in Guntur on Saturday. The MP made several unsuccessful attempts to seek bail and avoid jail through his battery of lawyers and advisors since his arrest.

Even as the matter came for hearing at the lower court the MP made an attempt to move a house motion before a vacation bench of the AP High Court, who dismissed the petition on technicalities that only if the trial court gives an order dismissing the bail application can a bail application be moved before the High Court.

Not stopping there the MP in the afternoon, moved a special petition, which was heard by a two-member division bench of the High Court comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice K Lalitha. This time he alleged that the CID officials used third-degree measures on him when he was in custody. Interestingly when the matter first came before the single bench, he made no such allegation. Neither was the allegation of torture made when the first bail petition was filed before the VI Additional Munsiff Magistrate court.

The High Court meanwhile left it to the medical board constituted by it to verify his allegation of torture and to decide on further hospitalisation.

It however rejected the MP’s plea to allow his family members and his family doctor to be present during the examination and also his CRPF security personnel. Once the MP recovers from his injuries, he would be sent to judicial remand, the court stated.

Meanwhile, additional advocate general P. Sudhakar Reddy said that the MP was trying to mislead the court with fake allegations and said that the MP was quite normal until afternoon and his family members also served him lunch. None of it was ever mentioned to them, but soon after his bail petition was dismissed by the court, the drama of torture by the CID was suddenly brought into perspective by him and his legal team as recourse to get bail. If that was really the case how could he then walk all by himself to the lower court with no assistance?

As many as 48 videos of the MP posted on various social media platforms targeting the state government and inciting communal disharmony with his hate speeches, were submitted to the CID court.

The Rebel MP has of late been very vocal about the YSRCP government. He was seen often seen in Telugu TV channels that favour the opposition Telugu Desam Party and its president N. Chandrababu Naidu, making some mordant remarks against the state government and the Chief Minister. Not just the TV channels, the MP would also release videos through several YouTube channels where he would indulge in a soliloquy and make rather cheap remarks about the local leaders, ministers in a sarcastic tone. As per the CID report his ''systematic and schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities, besides attacking various government dignitaries in a way that could cause loss of faith in the government which they represent''. Some of his speeches were also laced with casteist remarks, it said.

The CID on Friday arrested him at his residence in Gachibowli in Hyderabad on charges of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups, inciting communal violence and criminal conspiracy. Cases under Sections 124A, 153A, and 505 of the IPC were filed against him.

Narsapuram MLA Sri Madunuri Prasad Raju said Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been indulging in hate speech targetting some sections of the society and added that government should have taken action against him long back, but waited till now. He said Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been trying to provoke hatred among certain sections strategically, making hateful remarks every day. With the help of a section of media, and through social media platforms, Raghuram Krishnam Raju is propagating hate speech to instigate violence across the state and defame the government.

Also Read: Why is the Opposition Interested in Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Asks YSRCP