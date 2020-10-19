Despite Chandrababu’s Pressure, Leaders Go Dormant In Vizianagaram

One hoped that the Telugu Desam will revive itself in Vizianagaram district at least after the latest organizational rejig that party chief Chandrababu Naidu had affected. However, things do not seem to be changing in Vizianagaram. The party is dormant and the leaders somnolent.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who strode like a colossus in Vizianagaram politics, is now bogged down by the property and other issues of Mansas Trust. He is not attending even key party meetings. Ditto with Bobbili royal scion Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, who has lost the election and is confined to Bobbili.

Leaders like Kimidi Mrunalini are also confined to Vizag and are rarely venturing out. Even for important party outings, they are not visiting Vizianagaram. Though Chandrababu Naidu has recently appointed Kimidi Nagarjuna as the convener of the Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency, he too has not been visiting Vizianagaram. He is largely confined to Vizag. As a result, even for party programmes like the 300th day of Amaravati protests, no leader worth the name attended and it was at best a tame affair.