Vijayawada: The YSR Congress government is giving utmost priority to the education sector in the state. The Nadu-Nedu initiative taken up by the YS Jagan government has changed the face of public schools already. With an objective of providing quality education to the students, the School of Excellence is being modelled on the lines of Delhi-based Sarvodaya School on an experimental basis. The teaching methods are also being aligned with Delhi's education system.

The education authorities have chosen Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Municipal Corporation High School and VMRR High School located at Krishnalanka under Vijayawada Corporation limits to pilot the project. School Education Principal Secretary Rajasekhar, Education Department Suresh Kumar, Nadu-Nedu Infra Joint Director Murali, City Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and DEO Renuka have already examined the possibilities of converting these schools into Sarvodaya Schools and have already made several representations to the corporation officials.

Under this pilot project, all facilities will be provided to teach from PP1, PP2 to 10+2 in a single school complex. Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Municipal Corporation High School is also planning to convert the Sports Development Centre into a sports school. How are the students in Delhi schools being taught? What kind of training the teachers were given? Other teaching aspects will also be examined and these learnings will be included in the teaching methods for Vijayawada schools.

A team from the education department will visit Delhi to study teaching methodology being practised in the Sarvodaya schools in the national capital. From the current academic year, the authorities are moving towards setting up such schools in Vijayawada on an experimental basis. After the successful implementation of the pilot project, the latest teaching methodology will be initiated in selected schools in the state in a phased manner.

“We are taking steps to provide better education in municipal schools of the city. As part of this, complete education from PP1 to 10+2 will be made available in a single school. The teaching methodology implemented in the Delhi’s Sarvodaya schools will be practised on an experimental basis in Vijayawada schools,” Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, City Commissioner, Vijayawada said.

