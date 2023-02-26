NEW DELHI: The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor Retd Justice S Abdul Nazeer called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Governor who was in the Nation's capital had earlier met President Droupadi Murmu and also paid a visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, on Saturday.

S. Abdul Nazeer was welcomed by Aditya Nath Das, Chief Advisor, and Himanshu Koushik, Addl. Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, New Delhi, on his arrival at the Delhi International Airport, on Saturday.

Abdul Nazeer took oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, succeeding Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. A former Supreme Court Judge and part of the five-judge Constitution bench that gave the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case, resulting in the 2.77-acre land parcel being given to the temple trust. He was a member of the bench which upheld the Central Government's 2016 demonetisation, the triple talaq case, and the right to privacy as a fundamental right, among others.

