Delegation from Punjab visits Telangana to study Dharani

A group of officials from Revenue Department, Punjab, comprising of Shri Manvesh Singh Sidhu IAS, Secretary Revenue & Rehabilitation & Commissioner, Roopnagar Division; Shri Narinder Singh Sangha, Ex-Member Revenue Commission & Advisor, PLRS and Shri Pardeep Singh Bains, District Revenue Officer, Mohali visited Telangana on 15th June 2022 to study functioning of Dharani.

The delegation interacted with Shri. G.T.Venkateshwar Rao, IRS, Commissioner ESD (MeeSeva) & MD TSTS. They were explained about how Dharani project was implemented, starting with Land records updation programme LRUP, issue of Pattadar Passbooks and development of Dharani application. Dharani provides citizen friendly, discretion free land records, fraud proof and tamer proof land records instantaneous registration and mutation etc. Most of the features of Dharani are introduced for the first time in the country making it a very forward-looking system of land records. Dharani has relevance to all other states.

Later the team visited Tahasildar office at Shamshabad to understand the Dharani at field level.The visiting delegation was impressed with Dharani and appreciated the efforts of Government of Telangana for conceptualizing and successfully implementing such a forward looking

initiative to bring transparency and accountability in land records maintenance.