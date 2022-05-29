Decline in Road Accident Fatalities in Andhra Pradesh, Union Govt Report

Road accidents in Andhra Pradesh declined significantly as fewer deaths were registered in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, deaths related to road accidents have seen a decline in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As per report ‘Road accidents in India — 2020’, prepared by Transport Research Wing (TRW) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), compared to 2019, the number of road accidents has decreased by 18.46 percent.

During the calendar year 2020, the death toll was reduced by 12.84 percent while the number of casualties were found to be 22.84 per cent. In 2020, 1,31,714 people lost their lives in 3,66,138 accidents across States and Union Territories, the data showed. According to the Transport Research Wing report, the number of road accidents has been on decline since 2016 except for a marginal increase of 0.46 per cent in 2018.