AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has taken the suggestions of Vice-Chancellors(VCs) across the state over conducting the UG and PG examinations. Minister held a video conference with VCs on Tuesday, from the Higher Education Council office at Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Suresh said that suggestion given by all the VCs will be kept before the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who will take a final call on conducting UG and PG examinations.

Minister said that they will announce state government decision over UG and PG examinations soon.

On Saturday, Suresh announced the cancellation of SSC examinations which were earlier scheduled to begin from July 10. As per this decision, all the class 10 students will be promoted to the next class by depending upon their grades.

The education board to soon issue the guidelines over-allocating grades to SSC students basing on their merit, said Minister

He even added that the state government also decided to cancel Intermediate Advanced Supplementary exams, and as per this decision all the students failed in the intermediate examinations will also be promoted to the next class.

He said that the Education board had tried very hard to conduct examinations to SSC examinations from July 10 and even made changes to the examination pattern by reducing the 11 subjects to 6, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection to students who were about to write the examination.

But, with increasing coronavirus cases, CM has taken decision to cancel the Class 10 examinations, Minister said.

He added that CM has taken this decision in view of the best interests of the students and their parents.



Minister said that even the neighbouring states Telangana and Tamilnadu also cancelled the SSC examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic.



More than six lakh students were supposed to attend the SSC exams from July 10 to 17 as per the previous schedule of the government. But with this decision to cancel the SSC examinations in the state all the students will be promoted to the next class basing on their grades.

Earlier the state government scheduled the exams in March/April but later postponed them twice due to the COVID-19 lockdown.