December 21 To Be Celebrated As Village, Ward Secretariat Day In Honour Of AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Thanks to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the introduction of the village/ward secretariat model not only ensured that the benefits of the government’s various welfare schemes reached the beneficiaries, but also helped in providing jobs to thousands of youths.

With the new secretariat system around 1.34 lakh government jobs were created. In an expression of gratitude to the Chief Minister, we will celebrate his birthday as the Village and Ward Secretariat Day on a grand scale across the state. This was stated by the President of Village/Ward Secretariat Employees Association – Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy. We had conducted celebrations last year also and this time we will continue the same.

All the staff of the Secretariat were urged to make this program a success. He said that the employees of the village/ward secretariats need not worry about the probation declaration. He said the state government had issued a clear directive in this regard and that the new PRC would also apply.

