Dead Frog Inside Vijaya Milk Packet: Anantapur Pregnant Woman Raises An Alarm

ANANTAPUR: A pregnant woman found a dead frog in the milk packet supplied by the Women and Child Welfare department in Rayampalli village at Rayadurgam mandal of the district.

As per reports first published in Deccan Chronicle, the woman named Indraja opened the packet of Vijaya Vajra milk and after pouring the contents into the vessel saw the remains of a dead frog in it. A video of it was taken and shared with the locals who immediately forwarded it to others.

Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd.(APDDCF) is supplying Vijaya Vajra milk through the local anganwadis for pregnant women.

The sachet showed October as the month of processing which normally has a validity for three months. Meanwhile officials of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) state that it wasn't any animal remains but could be the residues of plastic waste that may have got mixed with milk during its processing and packaging at the dairy unit. But Rayadurgam villagers clearly state that it was the remains of a frog which was seen clearly and it had fragmented after it was poured into the vessel.

Rayadurgam ICDS project official P. Rabhavathamma who visited the place on Wednesday said that the milk and its residues were sent to a lab for testing.