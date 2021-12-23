DCP Sheikh Saleema First Muslim Woman Non-cadre Officer Promoted To IPS In Telangana

Sheikh Saleema, currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at the Rachakonda Commissionerate in the city, will become the first Muslim woman police officer to be promoted as a non-cadre police officer to the IPS service. Hailing from Khammam district, Saleema has been placed in the promotion list of non-cadre police officers to the IPS released by the Center on Tuesday.

Saleema is the daughter of Lal Bahadur and Yakubi from Komatlagudem village in Chintakani Mandal. Her father a police officer himself worked as a Sub Inspector in Khammam and retired. Saleema is a postgraduate in Biotechnology from Kakatiya University. She was selected as DSP in Group-1 services in 2007 and her first posting was in Kagaznagar, Adilabad district. She also served as the Vice-Principal of Amberpet PTC, Additional Commissioner (Admin) in Madhapur, and is currently posted as DCP in Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Coming from an educated family Saleema has two younger sisters and a younger brother. Her sister Zarina recently wrote the Group-1 exams from Andhra Pradesh and cleared the Mains exams. If all goes well and she qualifies in the interview her sister might also be selected for the government service.

Another sister Munni is working as a Motor Vehicles Inspector at Khairatabad RTO. Her younger brother Qasim is a doctor working at the Care Hospital in Hyderabad. Salima's husband works in the software industry.

The Union home ministry recently promoted 21 non-cadre police officers to the IPS and allocated them to the Telangana cadre. The total number of IPS officers in the state has gone up to 110.

The other officers elevated to the IPS apart from Shaikh Saleem are- Janaki Sharmila, V. Thirupathi, S. Rajendraprasad, D. Udaykumar Reddy, K. Suresh Kumar, B. Anuradha, C. Anasuya, R. Giridhar, Ch. Praveen Kumar, N. Koti Reddy, L. Subbarayudu, K. Narayana Reddy, D.V. Srinivasa Rao, T. Srinivasa Rao, T. Annapurna, P.V. Padmaja, Janaki Dharvath, P. Yadagiri, K.R. Nagaraju, M. Narayana.

