KURNOOL: On the day of his marriage, a bridegroom was found to be tested positive in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. He was rushed to COVID-19 hospital. The incident took place at Dasari Doddi thanda in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district on June 9, but came to light on Saturday.

According to a leading daily, the bridegroom (22), is a native of Marrimanu thanda in Pathikonda mandal and works in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He came to Kurnool on June 8 for his wedding the next day. His sample (throat swab) was collected at Pullur Toll Plaza, a border check-post between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. From there, he went to the village and got married.

On June 10, he went to the bride's village where he fell sick. Officials came to their house and told them that he was COVID-19 positive.

He was immediately shifted to Viswabharathi hospital. His family members, relatives and friends, who numbered around 70 were shifted to quarantine centres. The bride was also shifted to the same hospital and her samples were sent for testing and results are awaited.

Some of attendees were advised home quarantine and they are being closely monitored, district medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah told the daily.

The DMHO appealed to people not to attend social gatherings and observe COVID-19 protocols which includes wearing masks and physical distancing.