AMARAVATI: The 8th session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sessions commenced on Monday where the respective State ministers will introduce several amendment bills in the house today.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas will introduce the Hindu Charitable Amendment Bill, Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy to introduce the Foreign Liquor Amendment Bill, and Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, will move the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The issue of Pegasus spyware was also discussed in the AP Assembly. State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the Supreme Court had taken the Pegasus issue seriously and has set up a committee to investigate the matter. The minister said the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken about the Pegasus spyware being used during Chandrababu Naidu's reign.

The Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy gave notice for the debate on Pegasus to which Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that a short discussion would be held.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that Nara Lokesh, the then IT minister, said that Pegasus Spyware company had come to them to buy it. The minister said it was yet to be ascertained who bought it and how it was used.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party members continued to disrupt the proceedings of the sessions. They surrounded the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans wasting precious time despite the speaker Tammineni Sitharam requesting them to sit in their places.

