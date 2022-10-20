Day 3 in AP : Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra Begins from Banavasi Village

Kurnool: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Andhra Pradesh from Banavasi village in Kurnool on Thursday morning. On the third day of the yatra, the Congress leader made a brief halt at Mugati village. The yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on October 18.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra covered Bodibanda, Yemmiganur and Kaludevakunta before reaching Halaharvi village. Rahul Gandhi walked about 22 kms and interacted with the locals on his way. The villagers welcomed the Congress leader as the yatra continued. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi would cover 96 km in Andhra Pradesh .

In the evening, Rahul Gandhi would visit Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt and later meet Sri Subudhendra Tirtha ji in Mantralayan in the Kurnool district. The Congress team will take a night halt at Chetnihalli village.

So far, Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra has received good response from locals, various political parties and social organizations as Rahul Gandhi travelled from Kerala to Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders said that the yatra is receiving an overwhelming response from the people in the state.

