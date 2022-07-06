The Chairman of the Legislative Assembly House Committee, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday said that a larger conspiracy took place between 2016 and 2019 during the TDP regime in the state.

The House Committee formed by Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam to probe the alleged purchase of Pegasus spyware, data theft and phone tapping during the TDP regime met under the chairmanship of MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Addressing the media persons, Karunakar Reddy criticised Chandrababu Naidu's government for acting against the right to privacy which is guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Subsequently, the breach of privacy had become a threat to the safety of the people, Reddy said.

He also pointed out that the attempts were made through some private agencies to remove the voters from the list who were against the TDP. There were allegations that the TDP cadre Seva Mitra app had access to ‘digital data of citizens’ and the TDP regime misused the app to profile the voters.

Also Read: TTD To Release Special Entry Darshan Tickets For September Tomorrow

An attempt was made to remove about 40 lakh votes, Reddy said, adding that the TDP government conspired to steal people's personal data to gain political mileage in the state. He also said that some key people from the opposition were involved in the conspiracy.