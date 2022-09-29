Keeping in mind the Dasara festive rush the South Central Railway will be running special trains will be run via Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh for the month of October.

Secunderabad–Tirupati Train (02764) departs from Secunderabad at 8.05 PM on October 1 and reaches Tirupati at 9 AM the next day.

On the return journey this train (02763) will leave Tirupati at 5 PM on the same day and reach Secunderabad at 5.45 AM the next day.

This train will pass through Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Dornakallu, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Guduru and Renigunta stations.

Secunderabad–Yeswantapur (07233) train will leave Secunderabad at 9.45 pm on October 29, 6, 13, and 20 and reach Yeswantapur at 10.45 am the next day.

On the return journey, this train (07234) will leave Yeswantapur at 3.50 pm on October 30, 7, 14, and 21 of this month and reach Secunderabad at 4.15 pm the next day.

Allocation of a special train for Narasapur – Secunderabad

Senior DCM Anjaneyulu stated that special trains have been allocated to Narasapur-Secunderabad-Narasapur via Guntur division. The Narasapur – Secunderabad (07466) train will leave Narasapur at 6 pm on the 30th of September and reach Secunderabad at 4.10 am the next day.

Train Secunderabad – Narasapur (07467) departs Secunderabad at 9.05 pm on 1st October and reaches Narasapur station at 8.35 am the next day. These special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions.

All the above special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches.

