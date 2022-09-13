The Andhra Pradesh government declared Dasara holidays for all the schools in the state. Dasara holiday for schools in Andhra Pradesh starts on September 26. The Education Department announced the Dasara holidays for school students till October 6. Christian minority schools remain closed from October 1 to 6 and schools will reopen on October 7th.

Dasara is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. The festival is associated to the prominent battle that took place between Durga and the demon Mahishasura to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The nine days are completely dedicated to Durga and her nine avatars – the Navadurga.

