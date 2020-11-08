Dalits Parroting TDP Script For Sympathy: Nandigam Suresh

YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh said some Dalit organizations didn’t raise their voice on the atrocities against dalits during the previous TDP government but are now parroting Naidu's script for gaining sympathy.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Nadigam Suresh questioned over the silence of some dalit leaders during previous government when dalits were attacked many times and said while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving priority to BC, SC, ST and Minorities, TDP and vested interests are conspiring against the Government for their personal interests.

Unlike in the previous government, where dalits were insulted and assaulted by TDP leaders, they are happy with the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Slamming some Dalit leaders who are claiming that they would unite all the dalits against the Chief Minsiter, Suresh said all the dalits are united and supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and that’s the reason why Chandrababu Naidu lost elections in 2019 and added people have realized the genuineness of the agitation by dalits and the parallel agiation by benamis of Naidu.

The MP told dalit intellectuals not to lose self respect and not to speak with self deception and stop acting in the direction of Naidu and instead work for the interests of dalits. The MP flayed some dalit intellectuals for criticizing pension being given to dalits and said it’s the right enshrined in the constitution to the lower castes by Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Central Ministers and intellectuals across the country are praising the welfare schemes and developmental activities in the state, he added.