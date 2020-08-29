VISAKHAPATNAM: A Dalit youth was allegedly thrashed and tonsured by the family members of Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's die-hard fan and the director of the flick, Paranna Jeevi, Nutan Naidu. The incident took place on Friday. Karri Srikanth, the domestic help in the residence of filmmaker Nutan Naidu had quit his job on August 1st.

Angered by the sudden resignation of Srikanth, Madhu Priya, the wife of Nutan Naidu called him. Later, he was tonsured. The victim lodged a complaint at the Pendurthy police station and the police filed a case. Investigation is going on.

Karri Srikanth worked as a domestic help at Nutan Naidu's home in Sujatha Nagar for the last four months. On August 1, Srikanth resigned from the job due to some personal reasons. On Friday, the wife of Nutan Naidu called Srikanth accused him of stealing a mobile phone from the house. Srikanth informed that he didn't steal any phone.

It’s alleged that celebrity Nutan Naidu got this Youth belonging to scheduled caste tonsured and he alleges that Nutan Naidu has threatened him plz @APPOLICE100 look into it pic.twitter.com/DD4rkRHyOr — Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) August 28, 2020

Srikanth who was deeply upset, approached the Pendurthy police station. A case was filed against the family members of Nutan Naidu. West ACP Sravankumar, SC, ST Division ACP Trinath Pendurthy spoke with the victim. According to the reports, four persons, including the accused Madhupriya, are being investigated over the incident.

The role of Nutan Kumar Naidu in this incident is being deeply investigated. Nutan Kumar Naidu contested as the Pendurthy MLA in 2014 on behalf of the Jai Samaikyandra Party. He participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss. He also directed a film titled Parranna Jeevi. Nutan Naidu, a former Visakhapatnam Mayor is a close aide to a TDP leader and also Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan.