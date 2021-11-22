Dalai Lama Appreciates AP Govt Rain Relief Works

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing grief over the deaths caused by floods in the state.

Dalai Lama said, "I pray for them". He further added that "I very much appreciate that the state government and other agencies are engaged in rescue and relief work, and doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity."

He also wrote, "As a token of our solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) is making a donation towards relief and rescue efforts."

Heavy rains wreaked damage in many parts of the Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur districts. The death toll increased to 25 while many others are still missing.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with AP CM YS Jagan over the phone and assured him of all help.