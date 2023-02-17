VIJAYAWADA: In a strong counter to BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao’s statements regarding the naming of districts after NTR and YSR in Andhra Pradesh, Daggubati Purandeswari issued a counter that both of them were not ‘just two, but two great leaders’.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday in response to a video byte where the BJP MP was seen talking about naming districts after the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and NT Rama Rao by the AP government and weren’t there any other leaders also worthy enough to name a district.

BJP National General Secretary and daughter of TDP founder late NT Rama Rao, Purandeswari stated in her tweet that they were not ' just two people but two stalwarts'. While one of them had given rice at Rs 2 per kilo, Janata cloths, and pucca houses (late NTR), the other provided services like fee reimbursement, 108 free ambulance, and the Arogyasri services she stated in reference to the late YSR.

The statement against a fellow BJP colleague has come amidst speculations about changing loyalties and dissent in the senior BJP leadership in AP. Former BJP AP Chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana resigned from the Saffron party on Thursday alleging the change in leadership style after Somu Veerraju took over highlighting the infighting. He also cited the interference of GVL Narasimha Rao in the party affairs apart from taking unilateral decisions without informing anyone. Reports suggest that GVL had already started wooing senior Kapu leaders in the state after Kanna Lakshmi Narayana a veteran Kapu leader resigned.

In the video shared by Purandeswari, he is seen questioning the Government as to why it had not responded to a request for naming a district after slain Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga.

