AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to his father, former chief minister and ‘leader of the masses’ late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of the latter’s 11th death anniversary. In an emotional tweet on his official Twitter handle, YS Jagan said that his father has always been there with him as the leading light, in every of his stride and endeavour.

“Today marks 11 years since Dad has physically left us all. There could be demise to the great leader’s body but his memories and his remarkable schemes will remain immortal forever. Dad has been there with me as the guiding force and the leading light in every stride and endeavour of mine,” was how YS Jagan’s tweet read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, his family members and a host of political dignitaries paid obeisance to the great leader Dr YSR at his memorial (YSR Ghat) in Idupulapaya of Kadapa district. Dr YSR’s wife and YS Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma, YS Bharathi and other family members took part in a special prayer meet organized on this occasion at the ghat and paid homage to the legendary leader.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Ravindranath Reddy, Amarnath Reddy and a host of leaders from the YSR Congress Party were among those who paid homage to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.