Cyclone Asani Effect: Mysterious Gold-coloured Chariot Washed Ashore in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Due to the effect of Cyclone Asani, Andhra Pradesh Coastal districts witnessed high tides with rough waves lashing the beaches. With the impact of these waves, a mysterious gold-coloured chariot had washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district on Tuesday causing a lot of excitement among the locals who rushed to pull it onto the ground.

In a video shared by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy people on the shore were seen dragging the chariot out of the water and bringing it to the shore.

Our world is full of mysteries- like this gold chariot finding its way through #CycloneAsani and landing at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam.

Even though the intelligence authorities have been sounded off, makes me think what all the storm can bring home! pic.twitter.com/IwoTcbJ43d — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 11, 2022

Sub Inspector of Police Naupada in the district said that the intelligence department has been informed about the incident. It might have come from another country based on the design of the structure. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials, the SI said. The chariot in the shape of a lotus with five layers was attached to a rubber dinghy and must have detached and floated away due to the turbulent seas propbably from a Southeast nation.

Meanwhile, several parts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rain as severe cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. The Cyclone also makes its impact in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour, the Met Department said. The weather system is likely to further lose steam and turn into a depression by Thursday morning, it said.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday, and emerge into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night,” the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

