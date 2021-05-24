The Andhra Pradesh Government which has taken up several initiatives regarding the procurement of Liquid Medical Oxygen for the State has decided to increase supplies to the State ahead of Cyclone Yaas threat which might affect the States of AP and Odisha.

The state is largely dependent on supplies from steel plants located in eastern India in Angul, Kalinganagar and Rourkela. Hence, any disruption of Oxygen supply from these places can cause severe distress to the COVID patients in the State.



In order to mitigate the risk of any such disruption, theGovernment has taken the initiative to increase the supplies from Orissa in the last 2 days using Oxygen Express trains in order to maintain buffer stocks in all the districts. Almost 100 MT of LMO has been sourced from Rourkela, Orissa and a further 100 MT is also expected.



Apart from this, the Government has taken steps to monitor and ensure that the regular supply of almost 200 MT using road transport tankers from Angul, Kalinganagar and Rourkela so that they are not interrupted due to rains that follow after the Cyclone Yaas effect. The state has been in regular coordination with the local administration of Odisha to ensure a seamless supply of oxygen.



On the other hand, the Indian Oil Corporation, which sent 120 metric tonnes of LMO tanker to Visakhapatnam port, has decided to store buffer stock of 120 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at Guntur and Tirupati.

The state government has also informed the energy departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply to three important LMO sources located in the state. RINL, EIL and Liquinox Gas Pvt. Ltd. in Visakhapatnam have decided to provide uninterrupted power supply for oxygen generation. The AP Government directed District Collectors to keep generators in all government hospitals ready in advance to ensure that there is no disruption in supplying oxygen to COVID patients in case of any eventuality.

