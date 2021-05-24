Cyclone Yaas Effect: Temperature Dips in AP, Telangana; Rains Likely

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday morning, Cyclone Yaas developed over the east-central region of the Bay of Bengal. In the next 36 to 48 hours, it is expected that the cyclone is going to be very severe. The storm will cross north of Odisha and the adjoining West Bengal coast between Paradip and Sagar islands during the afternoon hours of Wednesday.

"Cyclone Yaas will slowly move north-northwestwards and reach the north Bay of Bengal coast by the morning hours of May 26," the latest IMD cyclone forecast said.

Cyclone Yaas was located 600 kilometres north-northwest of Port Blair, 540 kilometres south-southeast of Paradip, and 650 kilometres south-southeast of Balasore at 5.30 a.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, North Odisha districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Mayurbhanj will see moderate to heavy rainfall, with the intensity increasing to very heavy on Wednesday.

In addition, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in AP today due to the impact of the cyclone. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rains in Telangana as well.