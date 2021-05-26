Cyclone Yaas: AP CM Talks to DCs of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vizag

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vishakapatnam regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Yaas and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken.

During the review meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors and officials to be on high alert and follow the updates of the meteorological department and take necessary actions accordingly. He said to monitor the movement of the storm and take the required measures.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das has attended the review meeting from Srikakulam through video conference and explained the situation in three districts. He said there is no major impact at present in the Srikakulam district except little rain and added that all the higher officials are stationed in Srikakulam. The Chief Secretary said all measures were taken ensuring no covid patient is present in temporary buildings. He said to ensure no shortage of oxygen, they have arranged generators and diesel readily in case of interruption in power supply.

Srikakulam District Collector E Nivas has explained the measures being taken in the wake of cyclone Yaas. He said they are coordinating with Odisha officials and special teams were placed in Ichapuram so that if any problem arises in the transportation of Oxygen tankers, it can be immediately addressed.

Vizianagaram District Collector Jawahar said no impact of the cyclone has been seen in the district so far and they are well prepared to deal with the cyclone. He said all types of generators were arranged in 28 covid hospitals in the district and added that enough diesel is available for four days. He said they have arranged gas cylinders in COVID care centers to ensure no shortage of food. He said poles and transformers are also readily kept in case of any problem in power supply and added IMD alerts are being shared to Mandal level officers.

Vishakapatnam Collector Vinay Chand said the situation is normal in the district and they are prepared in all sorts to deal with the cyclone. He said measures are being taken for uninterrupted power supply to Oxygen producing plants and cylinder filling plants. He said all precautionary measures were taken in 80 hospitals where covid patients are being treated. He said alternative preparations are made if any problem arises in the supply of power.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner H Aruna Kumar, and other officials were present.