Cyclone Tauktae Effect: Rainfall in These AP Districts 

The impact of Cyclone Tauktae on the Telugu states continued with several districts in Andhra Pradesh receiving rainfall for the past several days. Thundershowers were felt at one or two places in Rayalaseema along with scattered winds and light to medium rainfall. The cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea, Tauktae, however, has brought down the maximum daytime temperatures in the state by several degrees much to the relief of the people.

The Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers in Andhra Pradesh. Yanam which is along the northern coast will experience rainfall followed by winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour on the southern coast. Southern and south-easterly winds were reported at low altitude in the state. Lightning and gusty winds lashed several places on Sunday and many areas which had a paddy and other crops were submerged in the rains.

A special cyclone control room was set up at the Kurnool Collectorate on Saturday. Light rains lashed the eastern Krishna region while Moderate rain fell at Reddigudem in western Krishna with Gudur, Kodur and Reddigudem recorded a rainfall of 3.2 mm.

Widespread rains with localised thundershowers are expected over Northeastern states, Sikkim, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected in the coming two days. As the Very Severe Cyclonic storm Tauktae made its landfall last night over Gujarat's Saurashtra, and has since moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 11 kmph in the past six hours, laying centred over Saurashtra—about 95 km north-northeast of Diu and 10 km south of Amreli. It will continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next three hours.

