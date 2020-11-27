Cyclone Nivar Effect On AP: Govt Puts Officials On Alert

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and State Health Minister Alla Nani alerted the State district administration over the impact of Cyclone Nivar. In a review meeting held with the authorities on Thursday, he directed them to undertake the necessary precautionary measures to evacuate people in the low lying areas to safer areas in the wake of torrential rains.

He advised them to take steps to ensure there is no interruption in power supply and to be vigilant as the lakes and reservoirs were overflowing across the districts due to the heavy inflow of rain water.

The Health Minister also advised Medical teams should take precautions in advance, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during this period. Authorities were asked to take appropriate measures related to police picketing, rehabilitation, food, and shelter. District Medical Health Department officials were directed to take steps to set up medical camps in the districts.

NELLORE: Minister for Irrigation(Water Resources) P Anil Kumar Yadav held a video conference with Nellore Irrigation Department officials over the flood situation there. He advised authorities to see that reservoirs and other water bodies do not breach due to the impact of the Cyclone Nivar. The Minister directed all officers to be on alert and ensure that people in the low-lying and inundated areas are shifted to higher grounds for safety.

CHITTOOR: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy conducted a tele-conference with the officials and reviewed the relief measures taken in the district due to the effect of Cyclone Nivar.

He directed authorities in all departments to work in coordination and ensure casualties and loss of life be prevented. It was suggested that water levels in water bodies and reservoirs be monitored from time to time and people in flood prone areas should be shifted to rehabilitation centres. The Minister said that all facilities including food and medicine in the rehabilitation centres should be provided and control rooms to set in all the mandals and main centres.

Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 30 cm battered several parts of Andhra Pradesh under the influence of Cyclone Nivar.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and East Godavari districts received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at more than 177 places. Other districts like Anantapuramu, Kurnool, Guntur and West Godavari were also receiving moderate to heavy rainfall under Nivar impact.

IMD Upadate on Cyclone Nivar

In its latest updates, IMD said that severe cyclonic storm Nivar expected to move northwest and weaken into a cyclonic storm in districts of south-interior Karnataka. Fishermen have been advised not to go to sea in coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Tamil Nadu. Nivar now over north coastal Tamil Nadu moving north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph in the last six hours, weakened into a deep depression and lay centred over South Rayalaseema. It will weaken into a depression in the next 6 hours and into a low pressure area in the subsequent 12 hours.

Depression weakened into Well Marked Low Pressure Area over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Xh2j0Mw6qZ