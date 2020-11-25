Cyclone Nivar Effect On Andhra Pradesh: Inclement Weather Likely In AP

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with district Collectors and SPs regarding the situation in wake of Cyclone Nivar and asked the officials to be on high alert when storm crosses the coast.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said though the cyclone is not going to touch Andhra Pradesh directly, it would have impact in areas closer to Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister said inclement weather would prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday and prepreredness should be in place. Nellore, Chittoor, some parts of Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts and coastal areas of Prakasam, are likely to receive 11-20 cm of rainfall, he said and added that winds with speeds 65 to 75 km/hr are expected.

The Chief Minister said measures should be taken to protect crops and information should be sent to farmers through RBKs. Awareness should be created among farmers on protecting the harvested crops and standing crops shouldn’t be harvested in wake of the cyclone, he said and added care should be taken to prevent loss of life and property.

The Chief Minister said ponds may leak due to heavy rains and continuous monitoring should be done and precautionary measures should be taken. He directed the officials to ensure no loss of life in coastal areas and fishermen should not go into the sea. He asked to utilize the services of village secretariat employees and volunteers and prepare NDRF and SDRF teams to be ready. He directed the officials to keep ready the power poles for immediate restoration in case of power outage. He said control room working 24 hours should be set up in each district collectorate and also to set up control rooms at mandal centers.

The Chief Minister said to keep ready the required tools and equipment to remove trees if they fall due to cyclone. A booklet outlining the steps to be taken during a cyclone has been made available at all village secretariats and make sure that information is shared with staff and the public, he said. The cyclone will have impact on areas like Railway Koduru, Rajampeta and Badvel and precautions should be taken. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on setting up relief and rehabilitation camps wherever required in Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

Collectors, SPs and other officials from East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts were present in the video conference.