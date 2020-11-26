Cyclone Nivar in AP: Two Farmers Rescued, One Missing In Yerpadu

CHITTOOR: NDRF forces rescued two farmers, while search is on for one more farmer, after they were marooned in the floods waters when they had gone to retrieve a motor pump in Chittoor district. The incident occurred at Diksha in Yerpedu mandal in the district on Thursday. With the Mallemadugu reservoir overflowing due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Nivar, the farmers were caught in the floodwaters.They were seen holding on to the branches of trees to save themselves. After receiving the information, the police along with the fire brigade rushed to the place and commenced rescue operations to save the farmers stuck in the waters. Joining them were district officials, including Renigunta DSP and CI. Authorities called in the NDRF forces to evacuate the farmers.

The severe storm weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Tamil Nadu and it is set to further weaken into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

"Severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu. The cyclonic storm Nivar would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a deep depression during next 06 hours and into a depression by subsequent 06 hours," the IMD said on its twitter handle.

Significant Weather Features for today

♦ The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘NIVAR’ over north coastal Tamilnadu moved northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today over north coastal Tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/vIk3ATXVzs

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2020

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made its landfall near Puducherry in the wee hours of today even as heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry putting the States' administration on high alert.